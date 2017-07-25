Important decisions by Aug 15: Wassan

Staff Reporter

Sindh Minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Manzoor Wassan on Monday predicted that important decision would be made during July 24 to August 15. Talking to media persons outside Sindh Assembly, Wassan said that big sacrifice would be given on Eidul Azha. He said that those who think the accountability process would be stopped at Nawaz Sharif were mistaken. This will hit other people as well, he added. The minister, who is known for his predictions, said that he was seeing no election in future if the situation remained the same. Wassan said that this time round the accountability would not be politicians-specific rather it will also cover bureaucrats and TV owners as well.