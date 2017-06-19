Importance of safety courses increased due to incidents, natural calamities: Akram Farid

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Chairman SDC, Islamabad Akram Farid said that during this course, the participants have received training about safety practices and precautionary measures including risk management and new trends not only at work place but also in their routine life as well. The participants after getting this training will be able to work efficiently at their work places. These remarks were given by Chairman, SDC, Islamabad in the concluding ceremony of the 6th. annual three day long HSE course which was participated by more than 150 trainees.

In this ceremony, Former President, ICCI Tariq Sadiq, President All Pakistan Pipe Manufacturers Association – Chaudhry Wahiduddin and Expert, Oil & gas fields Zahid Maqbool also addressed the participants and appreciated the interest of participants in the said training. Skill Development Council, Islamabad keeping its tradition, arranged free training course for the trainees of different technical training courses. SDC each year arranges free training for special persons as well.

The Chairman also offered the participant that on-job training will also be arranged for them in different industries and organization as was arranged for more than 125 trainees last year. Also SDC’s Women Empowerment Cell is empowering the females for becoming the earning members of their families. Renowned industrialists present on the occasion also addressed the participants of three Day course and offered to approach them who will arrange not only on-job training but also will arrange employment for them.

M. Akram Farid said that the new industrial processes have made it necessary that people trained in safety practices be employed to minimize the risks of accidents. He also told that SDC, Islamabad has so far trained more than 30,000 persons in demand driven courses who are working in different organizations and industries not only in Pakistan abut abroad as well.

ChoudharyWahiduddin said that the particulars of trainees be sent to him or SDC so that suitable jobs may be arranged for them. He also emphasized that along with academic education, training in different skills is also very necessary for competing the international market.

Tariq Sadiq, Former President, ICCI said that arrangement of latest machinery and equipment in NTB for training purposes is laudable and they will work more efficiently in future after receiving training on these machines and equipment for which the efforts of Mian Akram Farid are appreciated. The trainees are getting training which is according to the latest techniques which is need of the hour.

Zahid Maqbool said that there will be lot of job opportunities with the construction of CPEC but only the competent and well trained persons will get opportunities there. He also said that training in safety is a must but also people must get training in inventory control and management.

At the end of the ceremony, the participants also appreciated the free training arranged by SDC and desired that not only such courses but in other areas also must also be conducted in future as well so that they may get benefit from the expertise of SDC trainers and may also get introduced to he latest techniques and demand of the labor market.

Arshad Hassan Khan, Principal gave briefing about the training, machinery, equipment and training activities which was appreciated by the dignitaries present on the occasion.