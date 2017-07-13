“I’m grateful to journalism for waking me up to the realities of the world.” (eduaedo galendo). Journalism is an investigation and reporting of events, issues and trends to a broad audience for different purposes. The importance of journalism comes from people’s right to opinion and expressions. People today depend greatly on the press for being informed. The press plays a vital role in a democratic society.

Journalism is a “voice of a voiceless” and plays a role of a “watch-dog” in our society. It is a strong bridge between authorities and the people. It handles all public issues; in fact press is a people’s open forum. The primary purpose of journalism is to provide information to the citizens that they need to be free and self-governing. Oscar Wilde stated that: “by giving us the opinion of the uneducated, journalism keeps us in touch with the ignorance of the community.”

ALINA NISAR

Karachi

