Importance of education

Waqas Ahmad

Via email

The word ‘literacy’ means potential to read and write. In a civilised country, every citizen should learn how to read and write and if he can’t he is referred to as an illiterate person. An illiterate person has to face many practical difficulties in life. As he is unable to read or write, he is unable to read a letter addressed to him and needs aid of his near ones.

He can’t calculate his own earnings and expenditures, nor can hold his own debts. Morally and psychologically, he feels insecure and weak, and as a result suffers from inferiority problems.

For this reason, every individual in the society should try to be literate. If it used to be not viable in an early age, a grown-up man/woman can also be taught. Literacy will aid him/her also in gaining normal abilities in more than a few subjects, so as to make him/her literate. An illiterate person is prone to be exploited by clever people due to lack of knowledge, missing language or wisdom. Education needs to be free and voluntary.