Importance of Labour Day

THE story of struggle and triumph of those who stood up for their rights was remembered on Monday with political parties and different organisations took out rallies to highlight the significance of Labour Day.

Undoubtedly, labourers and workers are the real backbone of every society and country. No country can deny their worth and importance in industrial and agricultural fields. But when it comes to their wages and facilities, they appear to be getting only peanuts in return of how greatly they are contributing to the national economy. In our country, exploitation of workers by most industries, factories and other business organisations is rampant due to a lack of effective mechanism of check and balance. It seems as if there is no existence of law in the country to curb exploiters and violators. Although these owners of industries and factories themselves enjoy all worldly luxuries in their lives and spend millions of rupees monthly but suck the blood of their employees by paying them very meagre compensation, for their rendered work and services, which is incommensurate to even the lowest level of living standard. Private security guards or teachers hired by private schools are also amongst the worst victim of this exploitation. Observing only the Labour Day is not enough but the people at helm of affairs have to ponder over the injustice made by the entities with their workers and have to find solution of the problem in the light of existing law or by amending the laws. Only announcing an increase in minimum wages in budgets is not enough for providing socio-economic relief to the downtrodden section of the society but it is the responsibility of the government to enforce concrete and effective mechanism to ensure that workers not only get their due wages but are also provided congenial working environment.

Related