Importance of forensic science highlighted

City Reporter

Forensic science education and training is of prime importance for criminal justice system, therefore, law enforcement agencies of the country must be well-equipped and trained with the latest technology, said Prof Dr. Shahana Urooj Kazmi, Rector/Vice Chancellor, Dadabhoy Institute of Higher Education (DIHE).

She was holding the annual paper of introduction to forensic science for the students of Ph.D. Law faculty at DIHE.

An official of the institution said here on Sunday that the Dean Faculty of Law DIHE and former chief justice Sindh High Court Justice (retd) Sarmad Jalal Osmani was also present and supervised the paper.

DIHE’s Head of Department of Legal Studies, Prof. Dr. Raana Khan said, “Forensic science course is especially designed for judges, prosecutors, police officers and advocates in order to train and make them aware of forensic technology.”

Prof. Raana said forensic science is the backbone of criminal justice system, but the level of awareness about forensic science and technology in legal fraternity is unfortunately very low. She said there is need to investigate facts and evidence on scientific basis to ensure justice.

The students of the course also visited forensic lab and chemical analyst lab of Sindh Police. The course was designed by Prof. Dr. Raana Khan, who is also the very first women Ph.D. in the field of law in the country.