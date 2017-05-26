Implications of US belt-tightening

THERE are depressing signals from Washington as far as economic and military aid and reimbursement of the expenses on war on terror is concerned. According to White House, the new administration proposes to convert some of the United States’ foreign military grants to loans (including those for Pakistan), part of a larger effort to slash spending on diplomacy, aid and programmes abroad by more than 29 per cent. The administration also proposes to reduce assistance to Pakistan by $190m for the current year as compared to last year.

No doubt, the measures are not Pakistan specific and except for Israel these would equally be applicable to other recipients of American aid and cuts to programmes under the State Department are in part meant to fund an increase in military spending. The White House budget documents showed total defence spending for the 2018 fiscal year at $603b, about 3 per cent higher than President Barack Obama’s proposed 2018 fiscal year defence budget. However, reduction in aid and the proposal to convert grants into loans would have more serious implications and consequences for Pakistan than other countries. This is because Pakistan is a frontline state in war against terror and it is inconceivable to win the war without active support and cooperation of the country. Pakistan is already facing a financial crunch as budget deficit has increased alarmingly and the country has pinned great hopes on foreign inflows to meet the crisis. It has completed IMF programme but there are apprehensions that once again the country will have to go back to the Fund to pay back loans it has already taken from IMF and other donors. Under these circumstances, it would be unfair to expect that Pakistan would divert more financial resources for the on-going war especially when it has a number of under-implementation projects requiring huge allocations. It is also not viable for Pakistan to contract more loans and that too to fight war on terror, which the country is fighting for the sake of regional, global peace and security. It is also unfortunate that there are unreasonable cuts and delays in reimbursements under Coalition Support Fund, which disrupt all fiscal planning. We hope that the US administration and the Congress would take into consideration Pakistan’s unique position and requirements before making any final decision.

