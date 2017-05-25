Implementation of textile policy is priority of govt

Islamabad

The government is working to implement the textile policy 2014-15 on priority in its true spirit and for maximum benefit of the industrial sector.

Ministry of Textile through implementation of the policy will provide incentives worth Rs 162 billion for the modernization and development of textile sector, a senior official of Ministry of Textile told APP here on Wednesday.

“Textile sector will get Rs 162 billion out of the Rs 180 billion “Trade Enhancement Package” announced by Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.”

The package is for a duration of 18 months starting from January 2017 to June 2018.

The government had given relaxation on the import of textile machinery to enhance the capacity of the textile sector, he added.

The official said that through this package cost of doing business would decrease which would lead to further boost in business activities.

Replying to a question, he said, “We introduced 16 new varieties for cotton.”

He said the Ministry had started a training programme for cotton growers to help them control pest and better manage crops.

About 5,000 progressive farmers and workers of field extension sections of the provincial agriculture departments were initially trained to control pest and manage crops, he added.—APP