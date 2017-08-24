Implementation of Senior Citizens Act

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Deputy Speaker, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Professor Dr. Meher Taj Roghani has stressed need for the practical implementation of the Senior Citizens Act and has urged the authorities of the KP PA standing committee on Social Welfare to play their due role in this regard. Talking to a representative delegation of Community Research and Development Organization (CRDO) here Wednesday said that senior citizens are given respect and honour in Pakhtun society, saying the PTI government by making the concerned Act has set up a bright precedent of Pakhtun traditions.

Chief Executive, CRDO Imran Inam led the delegation while other members were included member Senior Citizens Council, Shakir Baba, Advocacy & Communication Officer Sundas, Project Coordinator Pro-People, Mohammad Ilyas and Hizbullah were also present on the occasion. The Deputy Speaker assured the delegation that efforts for guaranteeing the implementation of the Senior Citizens Act would be made at every level rather the provincial government will utilize all capabilities for provision of relief to senior citizens in all possible sectors of life.