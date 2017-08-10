Imperium Hospitality signs agreement with Starwood

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Imperium Hospitality has signed a hotel franchise agreement for Sheraton Grand Lahore Hotel with Starwood, the leading hotel company in the world. Starwood the parent company of Sheraton Grand Hotel reflects excellence through an inspiring lifestyle with five star plus hotel.

The CEO of Imperium Hospitality Qasim Jafri shared his views and commented, “We intend to surpass international benchmarks, not match them. Imperium Hospitality is re-engineering premium hospitality and luxury living landscape of Pakistan.

We strongly believe that with our quest for excellence, combined with cutting edge skills in planning, construction, and operations, we will deliver unparalleled architectural design with a stunning hospitality experience.”

Mr. Qasim Jafri – Chief Executive Officer of Imperium Hospitality and Mr. Jerome Briet – Vice President of Development Middle East & Africa, Marriott International signed the agreement. Mr. Ayub Izhar, Mr. Abbas Ali Khan, Mr. Raza Ali Khan, Sheraz J. Monnoo, and Mr. Afan Aziz from Imperium Hospitality attended the event.