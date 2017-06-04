Impending threats from ravening wolves

The blast attack that ripped through Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, has killed at least 90 people and injured over 400. This attack is barbaric and highly condemnable. The message that no country in the world can evade the death traps of terrorism has again been proved true. In particular, Afghanistan has long been under terror threats. Unfortunately, this dismal situation in Afghanistan has never been evident/seen to the rest of world.

From this point of view/angle, the international community must come forward to help Afghanistan fight the menace of terrorism. Given that the terror menace has long been posing threats to the international community on the various fronts like economy, peace and growth, the countries the world over should take all the possible steps to unleash a united fight against terrorism.

P SENTHIL SARAVANA DURAI

Maharashtra, India

Related