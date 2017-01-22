Lahore

There is a need to give deeper look into existing economic policies to get real benefit of globalization that actually is a pack of opportunities. Pakistan is a resource-rich country but unfortunately previous governments did not tap this unmatched potential.

This was upshot of the speeches delivered at a seminar on “Impacts of Globalization on Public & Private sectors of Pakistan” here at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry. LCCI President Abdul Basit, Vice President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan, Convener Standing Committee on Public/Private Linkage & Entrepreneurship Development Uzma Manzar, LCCI EC Member Awais Saeed Piracha, Former Chairman National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) Pakistan Khawaja Khalid Farooq, President Association of China Enterprise Wang Zihai and Chairman Turkey Tumsaid, Pakistan Chaudhry Anees Iqbal were among those who spoke on the occasion.

The speakers said that world has become a global village and created immense economic opportunities. Not only developed but the developing countries have benefited hugely and Pakistan needs measures to avail the benefits and to meet the challenges of the economical globalization.—APP