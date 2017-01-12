Impact of Westernisation

Zubaria Rehman

Islamabad

Due to influence of foreign media, today our youth feel that there is no harm in coming to contact with Indian and Western media programs, though they are full of violence and obscenity. They feel that they are quite mature to differentiate between good and bad. On the other hand, those critical of Indian and Western values feel that they are uncultured, immoral and are in clash with Pakistani culture. By accepting the Indian and Western media, which only depict anti-Islamic values, means that struggle for Pakistan was a futile exercise and popular slogans like “Hindus and Muslims are two different nations” were eyewash to attain Pakistan. Increasing globalisation has increased the influence of Western culture in Pakistan, especially among the affluent. It has been observed that people of Pakistani society feel pride in following Western culture. Many Western food chains have established their outlets in Pakistan. Western dress is also popular among the youth. Obsession with English is so much that an English-speaking person is treated like VIPs. The main role played in increasing such behaviour is media. Pakistani society’s lifestyles, family relations, dressing, education has changed. With changing trends, youngsters are more concerned about Valentine’s Day, Halloween and New Year. All these celebrations are not in our culture yet they find them more amusing and enjoyable. The extended family system, a hallmark of Pakistani culture, is slowly dying down. The young generation seldom cares for the old parents and so, sadly, old age homes have been/are being established.