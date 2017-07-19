IMF ups 2017 growth forecast for Spain

Madrid (Spain)

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday raised its 2017 growth forecast for Spain, citing strong exports, a rebound in consumer demand and a booming tourism sector. The IMF now expects the eurozone’s fourth largest economy to grow by 3.1 percent this year, compared with its April forecast of 2.6 percent.

The Washington-based body said it could not rule out that the growth could be even higher than its latest estimate as a result of the “momentum” created by the government’s economic reforms.

“A shift in resources toward Spain’s competitive export sector, with the services sector creating most new jobs, has played an important part in the rebound,” the IMF said.

“A dynamic services sector, much of which is export-oriented, has replaced an outsized construction sector, and together with a recovery in manufacturing contributed to the sustained improvements in the current account balance.”

Spain’s economy grew by 3.2 percent in 2016 and in 2015 as it recovered from a severe crisis caused in part when a property bubble burst in 2008.

Tourism, which accounts for around 11 percent of Spain’s economic output, has benefited from a surge in visitor numbers as security concerns in some other rival Mediterranean holiday destinations such as Turkey and north Africa diverted tourists to the country.

Spain received 75 million visitors in 2016. It was the fourth consecutive year of record numbers of arrivals and industry lobby group Exceltur said last week it expects tourism activity to increase by 4.1 percent in 2017.—Agencies