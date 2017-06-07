IMF offers eurozone creditors Greece compromise

FRANKFURT

AM MAIN The International Monetary Fund could sign on to a deal between Greece and its creditors before debt relief measures it demands have been agreed, director Christine Lagarde said Tuesday.

“There can be a programme in which the payment does not take place until debt measures have been clearly defined by the creditors,” she told German business daily Handelsblatt.

Her proposal to agree on the outline of a programme including the IMF, but withholding disbursement of funds until debt relief details are nailed down, is similar to one proposed at the Eurogroup meeting of eurozone finance ministers last month which ended without an agreement.—AFP