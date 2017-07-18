IMF hails ‘ambitious’ French reforms under Macron

Paris

The IMF on Monday hailed French President Emmanuel Macron’s “ambitious” reform programme, saying his spending cuts and tax overhaul could “go a long way in addressing… longstanding economic challenges”.

The International Monetary Fund raised its 2017 growth prediction for France by 0.1 points to 1.5 percent and said it could “further accelerate” next year. “The new government is pushing ahead with an ambitious economic programme to make France’s economy more dynamic and its public finances sustainable,” the IMF said after its annual analysis of the French economy.

“The envisaged labour and tax reforms are aimed at boosting growth, employment, and competitiveness,” it added. It also said the centrist government under 39-year-old former banker Macron “has rightly emphasized” the need to decrease public spending.—AFP