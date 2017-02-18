IMC to play role for resolving traders’ problems

Staff Reporter

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Mushtaq Ahmed on Friday said that Islamabad Market Committee (IMC) will make every possible effort to resolve the problems of traders amicably.

He stated this while addressing the oath taking ceremony of the newly elected members of Islamabad Market Committee here at the Fruit and Vegetable Market, Islamabad.

Deputy Commissioner said that IMC is a platform for the traders of Fruit and Vegetable Market to get their issues resolved in a legal manner.

Director Agriculture Extension Services ICT, Lubna Ghiyas, said that traders of Fruit and Vegetable Market have extended their complete co-operation to the administration for the setting up first Islamabad Market Committee.

She also thanked all those who made efforts for it and congratulated the newly elected members of Market Committee.

Later, Assistant Commissioner (Saddar) administered oath from newly elected members. On this occasion, the representatives of traders association and Organization of Whole Sale Fruit Commission Agents of Islamabad Fruit and VegetableÂ Market assured the district administration to extend full cooperation to IMC.