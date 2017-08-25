IMC announces annual financial results

Net profit after tax of Rs13.0b for FY 2016-17 up by 13pc

The Board of Directors of Indus Motor Company Ltd, met on Thursday, to review the company’s financial and operating performance for the year ended June 30th 2017. IMC announced a net profit after tax of Rs13.0 billion for FY 2016-17 up by 13% as compared to Rs11.5 billion posted for previous fiscal year.

Demand of automobile remained strong due to positive consumer sentiments, stable economic environment, availability of reasonably priced auto finance and infrastructure spending by the government which provided much needed boost to the entire industry, enabling the company to post record net sales revenue of Rs112 billion, up 3% compared to Rs 109 billion for the same period last year. The remarkable business performance is mainly attributable to the change in sales mix, substantial improvement in trading business and the launch of 2nd generation Toyota Fortunerand 8th generation Toyota Hilux REVO.

As per IMC’s business performance in the reported year, the company achieved market share of 28% with total sales of 60,586 units down 6% from 64,584 units achieved last year. In order to fulfill market demand and reduce delivery time cycle, the company operated its manufacturing facilities at full capacity throughout the year undertaking overtime and working off Saturdays to minimize the impact of time lag on customers. Total 59,945 units were produced amidst of several production constraints as compared to 64,096 units produced last year.

The demand for Fortuner showed substantial recovery upon introduction of new model in January 2017, selling 1,375 units, up 128% compared to 602 units sold during the same period last year. Hilux sales closed at 5,860 units down by 1% compared to 5,923 units last year, while the production constraint limited Corolla sales to reach its true potential closing at 52,676 units down by 8% as compared to 57,452 units last year.

Based on the results, the Board of Directors announced a final dividend of Rs35 per share, making the total payout of Rs. 115 per share. Last year, Rs 100 per share was paid to the shareholders.