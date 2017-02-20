Imam’s death ignites protest

Kangan (IHK)

Following Imam’s death, residents staged protests at Kangan Chowk Monday stating that Imam’s life could have been saved had he been rushed to the Kangan hospital on time.

According to protesters, Zahoor Ahmad Dar, 25, son of Abdul Salam Dar of Chatargul Kangan led Fajar Prayers at a local Masjid this morning. “After offering prayers when he was on way to his home in the locality he slipped in to a drain and fell unconscious. He was immediately rushed to a local health centre at Chhatergul but in the absence of the ambulance driver we could not rush him to Sub District hospital Kangan on time.”

“Zahoor was taken to Kangan hospital after calling an ambulance from nearby Public Health Centre at Wussan. However, doctors declared him brought dead. Had the ambulance driver been available at Chhatergul the life of Imam sahib could have been saved,” the protesters said. When contacted Shabir Ahmad Awan Block Medical Officer (BMO) Kangan told Greater Kashmir that the deceased had died before being rushed to Chatergul Health Centre.—GK