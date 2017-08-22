Imam-e Kaaba visits Pakistani pilgrims in Makkah

RIYADH: Imam-e Kaaba Shaikh Faisal Al Ghazzawi visited Pakistani pilgrims at Batha Quresh in Makkah.

During his visit, he elaborated Hajj rituals and their significance, reports said.

In his oration on the occasion, he said we should perform Hajj rituals keeping in view the teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

The Imam-e-Kaaba said the journey of Hajj also reminds us of our journey towards the Hereafter. On this occasion, the Imam-e-Kaaba also prayed for the wellbeing of Muslims across the world.

Originally Published by NNI

