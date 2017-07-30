Illegally allotted plots in SITE cancelled

Hyderabad

The Managing Director Sindh Industrial Trading Estate (SITE) Limited Ghulam Mujataba Joyo has announced the cancellation of all plots with immediate effect which were illegally allotted to non-traders and estate agencies in SITE Extension Hyderabad.

He also directed the issuance of offer letters with allotment numbers of plots and site plan to 34 applications of those who belonged to business community of Hyderabad.

According to a press release issued by Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) here on Saturday, the Managing Director SITE issued such directives after meeting with the HCSTSI senior vice president Sikandar Ali Rajput who apprised him about the illegal allotment of plots to non traders as well as the estate agencies.

During the meeting, Sikandar Ali Rajput produced all documentary evidences to Managing Director indicating the illegal allotment of plots in Sindh Industrial Trading Estate Extension Hyderabad and requested him to grant relief to genuine businessmen of Hyderabad.

Among others, the Director Administration SITE Abdul Raheem Baloch and Chief Engineer SITE Karachi Shamsuddin Sehto were also present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, the President HCSTSI Muhammad Akram Ansari termed the directives of Managing Director SITE as based on justice and the victory of the business community of Hyderabad.

He also thanked to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Sindh Minister for Industries Manzoor Wassan for taking personal interests in resolving the longstanding issues of the business community of Hyderabad.—APP