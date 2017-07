A special squad of Town Planning Wing of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) during an ongoing operation razed several illegally erected shops and structures on different localities here on Wednesday. According to sources in LDA, the crackdown was carried out after public complaints in Kareem Block Allama Iqbal Town with an aim to ease the flow of traffic. LDA team also seized different kinds of material from the demolished structures’ sites after the operation.—APP

