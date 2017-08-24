Illegal structures demolished

City Reporter

Staff of the Town Planning Wing of Lahore Development Authority demolished four illegal industrial structures at Defence Road and Hudyara Drain areas on Wednesday. According to LDA spokesman, an illegal building constructed over an area of 8 kanals was demolished in Mouza Bhoptian, adjacent to Lahore University. A roof of under-construction industrial hall, at Hudraya Drain near Royal Residencia, was demolished. Pillars, boundary walls and roof of two industrial buildings were also demolished in Fruit and Vegetable Market. Construction work on other illegal buildings was stopped and the violators were warned for getting approved building plans of their properties by competent authority.

