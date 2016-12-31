Illegal poaching of migratory birds

Our Correspondent

Badin

Wildlife department keeping a blind eye on the illegal poaching of birds as the winter hunting has been started in several areas of the district Badin, especially common coot, purple gallinule, flamingo, shed duck, black-bellied duck and other rarer migratory birds are stated the illegal prey by the hunters.

The sources told that the local influential people are killing and trapping migratory birds from lakes of district Badin including Jakhaji, Bareji, Perhil, Dafferi, Shakoor Lake and others small and big lakes.

It should mention that millions of wild birds from Russia, Siberia and other central Asian states migrate towards Pakistani lakes every year at the onset of winter usually starting in November.

These birds leave their homeland and move thousands of miles away in order of their survival and to face the scarcity of food. Unfortunately, the birds escaping from the coldest winter weather are also not safe here because of the slump and deteriorating laws and turning eye blind by Wildlife department and they could be hunted down at any sphere. Netting and hunting of these migratory birds, both for recreation and for trade purposes are very common in the every part of district Badin.

The influential people hailing from different areas of district hunted the precious species and also they illegally prey the birds on daily basis at their leisure where they are openly violating the hunting rules and regulations.

The hunted birds are being sold openly in the towns and cities including Badin, Kadhan, Behdmi, Bhugra Memon, Ahmed Rajo, Seerani, Nindo, Tando Bago, Shadi Large, Luwari Shari and others towns on the cost of 200 to 600 per bird.

Source also mentioned that somewhere the poachers are more powerful by having contacts with politicians. However, it is prove that despite a clear and comprehensive law regarding this matter, several poachers, especially the local influential do not adhere to it, however the illegal hunting of birds is in practice at almost all the parts of the district and migratory birds are being sold under the umbrella of the local authorities of the department.

The representatives of the civil society Badin has demanded from the higher authorities to shut out the illegal killing of the innocent migratory birds and take stern action to bring the illegal poachers behind the bars.