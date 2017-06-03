Illegal occupants in KCCI building irritate office-bearers

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

President of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Shamim Ahmed Firpo has highly criticized the Chairman Evacuee Trust Properties Board (ETPB) Siddiq ul Farooque for misusing powers and favoring the illegal occupants of rooms situated in KCCI building.

Shamim Firpo said that these illegal occupants in connivance with Evacuee Trust filed a totally false and fabricated reference before its Chairman Siddiq ul Farooque of PML (N) against KCCI with an only intention to further linger the proceedings and it was a matter of grave concern that Chairman ETPB is trying his level best to support and save them.

President KCCI pointed out that the Karachi Chamber initiated legal action against illegal occupants of its premises almost a year ago and some cases have been decided in favor of KCCI whereas few other cases are currently underway at the honorable court but as these illegal occupants, who are being led by ex-Senator of PML-N Khawaja Qutubuddin, feared that the courts may also give decisions in favor of KCCI, they joined hands with ETPB officials and under their instigation, Evacuee Trust Properties Board filed reference before its Chairman Siddiq ul Farooque of PML(N) against KCCI and it was a matter of grave concern that they are receiving preferential treatment by ETPB because of their association with the ruling party of PML-N. He informed that some of these illegal occupants, who had one to two rooms some 40 years ago according to records maintained by KCCI, have gradually occupied 12 to 17 rooms and are not paying any rent against these rooms.