Illegal kidney transplant: court extends remand of accused

A local court on Tuesday extended physical remand of the four accused including two doctors involved in illegal kidney transplant.

Earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials produced the accused Dr Altamash, Dr Fawad and their assistants Umer Draz and Shahzad before Judicial Magistrate Farooq-e-Azam.

The officials requested the court to extend the remand of the accused for six days for further interrogation.

However, the court extended the remand for 4 days and directed the officials to produce the accused again on expiry of their remand term.

The FIA had registered a case against the accused under Human Organ Transplant Act.—APP

