Illegal hunters will be taken to task

Raza Naqvi

Attock

District Officer Wild Life Attock Rizwana Aziz has said that those involved in illegal hunting and illegal trading of birds will be dealt according to rules and no leniency will be showed in this regard. She said this while talking to journalists here at his office. On the occasion Divisional Forest Officer Kamran Kazmi was also present.

Distt Officer Rizwana said that recently licenses have been issued to three quail traders and now the number of legal quail dealers in Attock district has become twenty-two.