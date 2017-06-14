ILL-treatment meted out to Aasiya, Fehmeeda in jail rapped

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Dukhtaran-e-Millat has said that the ill-treatment meted out to its illegally detained Chairperson, Aasiya Andrabi and her associate, Fahmeeda Sofi, and the people who go to meet them inside the Amphala jail in Jammu is deplorable.

The DeM General Secretary, Nahida Nasreen in a statement in Srinagar said that Aasiya Andrabi and Fehmeeda Sofi were political prisoners and not criminals.

She said that the jail authorities on the directions of the puppet Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti, were not allowing the family members to meet Aasiya Andrabi and Fehmeeda Sofi since Thursday last.

“Family members said that on Thursday they went to meet Aasiya Andrabi and Fehmeeda Sofi but were not allowed.

On Saturday, as a holiday was announced, the family members were once again not allowed to meet them,” she said.—KMS