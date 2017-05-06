IIUI’s holds ASCII 17 event today

Department of Computer Science and Software Engineering, International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) will hold a two-day mega event “ASCII 17” starting from Saturday.

Under the programme, technical and non-technical competitions would be held at University Islamabad (IIUI) Faisal Masjid campus on May 6 in which as many as 108 universities will participate, a press release Friday said.

The university has invited students from all over Pakistan to participate in ASCII-17 to showcase their talent in 43 sub-events including technical, non-technical, sports, fun and social activities to engage students.

The IIUI will be hosting 5,000 participants from all over Pakistan, and will award prizes worth Rs 1 million to winners.—APP

Related