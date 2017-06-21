IIUI’s Dr Bashir discusses educational coop in KSA

Islamabad

Dr. Muhammad Bashir Khan , Acting President, International Islamic University, Islamabad(IIUI) discussed bilateral educational cooperation with institutional heads and other important personalities in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). The IIUI Acting President was invited to KSA by Prof. Dr. Suliman Abdullah Aba Al-Khail, varsity’s Pro Chancellor, while in meeting between both high ups varsity progress and academic excellence was discussed, said a press release here on Tuesday.

Dr. Mohammad Bashir Khan also met Imaam e Kaaba Sheikh Abdurehman Al-Sudais and other renowned personalities including members of Saudi Ulema Council. In the meetings, Dr. Bashir apprised about the role of IIUI in dissemination of Islam’s message of peace.—APP