IIUI President, KSA Ambassador agree to enhance education cooperation

Staff Reporter

Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh, President, International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) called on Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) at his office.

Both the Ambassador and IIUI President agreed that bilateral cooperation in the field of education would further enhance the long-lasting ties between Pakistan and KSA. The Ambassador assured full support to IIUI and desired that the university should expand its joint ventures with KSA universities.

Dr. Al-Draiweesh said during the meeting the Pakistan and Saudi Arabia has exemplary relations and IIUI is its visible omen. He furthered that university is striving to hold joint ventures with KSA varsities to address the contemporary challenges of the hour. He said IIUI will keep playing its role in dissemination of Islam’s message of peace.

Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh also said that university strives to build bridges between the traditional knowledge and the latest technologies, paying equal attention to the Islamic heritage and the engineering and technology which is need of the time as it helps avoiding the clash of civilizations through the rejection of extremism, prejudice and terrorism in the light of divine teachings.