IIUI marks Shakespeare’s 400th death anniversary

Staff Reporter

The Department of English, International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) organized a symposium entitled ‘Relevance of Shakespeare in the Contemporary world’ at its Faisal Majid campus.

The event was held to mark 400th Death Anniversary of William Shakespeare, one of the most celebrated poets and playwrights of Elizabethan era.

In the symposium, panel discussion incorporating various aspects of contemporary criticism with reference to Shakespeare’s texts and contexts was of much interest for the participants. The panel including Dr. Ayaz Afsar, Chairman Department of English, IIUI, Dr. Saeed ur Rehman and Dr. jalil Akhtar discussed Shakespearean texts in the light of Post-structuralist and Postcolonial perspectives.

Thought-provoking papers were presented by Mr. Mahmoodul Hassan (International Islamic University, Islamabad), Dr. Saeed ur Rehman (F.C. College, Lahore) and Dr. Jaleel Akhter (Comsats, Lahore), while Dr. Shaista Sonnu’s interview by Salman Rafique, PhD Scholar augmented the interest in the ongoing discussion.

Earlier, Dr. Zulfiqar Haider, moderating and foregrounding the event, accentuated the significance of Shakespearean Studies for the students of English Literature. The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Head of the English Department.