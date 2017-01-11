IIUI launches website for Alumni

Staff Reporter

International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) has launched a website for the varsity Alumni which was inaugurated by the varsity President, Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh at male campus.

The launching ceremony was attended by the varsity Deans, Directors, faculty members and Hafiz Muhammad Anwar, Incharge Alumni office. The website is designed for a linkage between the university and its graduated students, while it will be operated by the Alumni office. The website will provide updates regarding opportunities, developments, collaborations and other mentionable material for the Alumni, while they will be able to be in touch and update about their positions being the varsity ambassadors.