IIUI inter-varsity competition ASCII starts

Staff Reporter

All Pakistan Inter-University Competition titled “ASCII-17” started here on Saturday at Faisal Masjid campus of the International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI). In the competition as many as 5000 students hailing from 108 universities across the country showcased their talent in around 50 competitions including e-gaming, app development, quizzes, seminars, photography, poetry recitation and various other activities which are part of the event.

The two-day event is being organized by Department of Computer Science and Software Engineering IIUI which is having technical and non-technical competitions, said a press release.

“Advancement in the field of technology is a gateway to progress” said Mian Muhammad Aslam, the Jamat e Islami leader who was the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony.

He emphasized that universities are the camps which can provide best human resource to the society. He added that societies would excel with double pace if universities utilize the talent of youth. He congratulated the Chairman department of computer, Dr Hasnain Naqvi and his team for successful arrangements of the event.

University Acting President Dr Muhammad Bashir called upon the scholars and technical experts to build a linkage between academia and industry.

He said that nations which do not change according to the requirements of time they remain too far from the destination of prosperity and success. He introduced IIUI to the participants while telling that it is providing quality education to the students of more than 40 countries integrated with teachings of Islam.

He lauded the ASCII-17 activity and furthered that students are ray of hope for Muslim world. The ceremony was also attended by Dean FBAS, IIUI, Dr. Arshad Zia, founding chairman of department, Dr Khalid Rashid and other relevant officials.

Dr Hasnain Naqvi, Head of the computer Department said that IIUI is the pioneer in such events and has the honor to start All Pakistan Inter University competitions in the field of Computing back in 1997. He added that the purpose of this activity was to engage the students of different universities from all over Pakistan in healthy academic and non-academic activities. Competitions would remain continued on Sunday as well.