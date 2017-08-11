IIUI, FAPUASA to hold moot on higher education

City ReporterCity Reporter

International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) and Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) have agreed to hold a conference at IIUI campus on “Higher education and services of teacher in the society”. This was decided in a meeting between IIUI Rector and FAPUASA delegation which called on Prof. Dr. Masoom Yasinzai in his office at new campus of the university. Both sides agreed that the conference will be held on October 5 to commemorate the World teachers’ day and themes such as academic freedom, post 18th amendment scenario, research and higher education will be discussed in the conference, while FAPUASA will invite teaching fraternity speakers and IIUI, being host, will invite Vice Chancellors of the universities, HEC officials and parliamentarians. “The event will be a meaningful constructive activity as heads of the top varsities and known academicians will recommend ways to strengthen the domain of education and devise strategies to further improve the educational standards and facilities at varsities of Pakistan” said IIUI Rector. He also told that IIUI President, Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh will be the patron in-chief of the conference.

