IIUI announces scholarships for Kenyan students

International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) will grant five scholarships to Kenyan students. This was stated by IIUI Rector, Dr. Masoom Yasinzai on Thursday in a meeting with the First Consular, High Commission of Republic of Kenya, AbdiKadir Doyo Worio who called on him at varsity’s new campus, a press release issued here said.

Dr. Masoom added that these scholarships would be provided to the Kenyan students in the discipline of Islamic Studies.

The Kenyan diplomat appreciated role of IIUI in promotion of education across the globe and said that alumni of IIUI in Kenya are on very respectable positions and proving their abilities in various vital departments.

He showed keen interest in bilateral collaboration and termed the announcement of scholarships as a “great opportunity” for the students of his country. Dr. Masoom assured that IIUI will continue working on its mission to cater education needs of talented youth.