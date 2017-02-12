IIUI, Afghan education delegation discuss cooperation

An eleven member Afghan education delegation headed by its Higher Education Minister, Farida Momand visited Faisal Masjid campus of the International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) on Sunday and discussed matters pertaining to boosting bilateral educational ties with the leadership of the university.

The delegation had a detailed meeting with IIUI Rector Dr. Masoom Yasinzai and President IIUI Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh. The delegation members included Deputy minister for Higher education Abdul Tawab Balakarzai, Shams ur Rehman Rehamani, Vice Chancellor Kabul Medical university, Abdul Haq Haqiq, VC Balkh University, Hazrat Totakhail, VC Qandhar university, while officials from HEC also accompanied the delegation.

“Afghan Higher Education ministry wants to build an Islamic University like at its Nangarhar province” said Farida Momand.

She added that well-established education relations can help in further improving relationship between both countries. She told that visit of the delegation to Pakistan was a fruitful step as the delegation signed an MoU of 3000 scholarships with Higher Education Commission of Pakistan.

Rector IIUI focused on higher education quality and linkages of universities for sharing experiences. He said that IIUI will provide every possible cooperation to Afghan higher education ministry. He added that a substantial number of students are inducted at IIUI who have proved their abilities.

IIUI Rector maintained that Pakistan has observed a mentionable improvement in higher education and said that it was result of HEC’s efforts. He furthered that HEC and Pakistani universities are focusing to reach hundred percent PhD goal.

Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh said that Afghanistan is a country which has suplendid history and its large number of students acquired education at IIUI and were hired on mentionable positions.

He apprised the delegation about the linkages of the university and told that internationalization is one of the core objectives of the IIUI and it strongly encourages bilateral cooperation woth all the educational institutions of the world.— NNI

Related