IIUI 8 officials to perform Hajj, Umrah

Staff Reporter

International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI), in a lucky draw on Monday announced to send two of its officials for performing Hajj and six more to Umrah.

This was announced after a lucky draw which was held here at new campus, attended by IIUI President Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh as a Chief Guestwho announced Hajj gift for two of the employees and an amount of 0.1 million for a performer of Umrah. Rest of the five lucky ones included two officials from University Welfare Staff Association and one each from Academic Staff Association, Officers Welfare Association andtransport section.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Al-Draiweesh congratulated the employees who were chosen in draw and said that they are blessed by Allah Almighty.

He further said that every Muslim wishes to perform the Umrah and join the sacred environment of Baitullah and Masjid-e-Nabvi. “Hajj and Umrah are the omens of unity of Muslims because in these sacred rituals there is no concept of discrimination, race or color, while its all about unity” he said.

Congratulating and appreciating the university welfare fund committee President added that this is great service of the employees being done by the committee. Those who also attended the ceremony included Vice President Academics, Dr. Muhammad Bashir Khan, officials and employees.