IIRO dispatches Ramzan packages to 2600 poor families

Staff Reporter

International Islamic Relief Organization (IIRO) has dispatched 13 trucks carrying edible items for distribution among needy people living in different parts of Pakistan.

The Ramzan packages contain flour, sugar, cooking oil, Basmati rice, pulses and dates.

The trucks were sent off in the presence of Minister of Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, Saudi Arabia’s acting ambassador to Pakistan Marwan Rizwan Mirdad, Regional Director IIRO Sheikh Abdo Muhammad Ateen and other officials.

The relief goods will be distributed among 2600 poor families.

In his remarks, Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf appreciated the services of International Islamic Relief Organization during natural disasters in Pakistan.

He said the efforts of IIRO were unforgettable as it was not only been distributing food among needy Pakistanis on the occasion of Ramzan but had also undertaken projects for the welfare of orphans, installed water pumps and built mosques and educational institutions.

Acting Saudi ambassador Marwan Rizwan Mirdad said the brotherhood and friendship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia was as example for the world.

He said the government and people of Saudi Arabia always stood with their Pakistani brethren during testing times. He said Saudi Arabia would continue to support Pakistanis who were in need of assistance.