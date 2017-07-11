IHK rights commission orders Rs1m compensation for army jeep ‘human shield’

Observer Report

New Delhi

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) in India-held Kashmir (IHK) on Monday directed the state government to compensate Farooq Dar, a man who was tied to a jeep by allegedly by the Indian army as a human shield, Indian Rs 1 million, Times of India reported.

SHRC Chairman Justice Bilal Nazki said, “I have asked the state government to compensate Farooq Ahmad Dar for endangering his life and dignity.” The commission, however, did not direct the Indian Army to provide compensation, saying “it doesn’t have jurisdiction”.

Farooq Ahmad Dar, a resident of Chil village, was paraded through several IHK villages strapped to the front of an Indian military jeep, allegedly serving as a human shield on a day marked by violence that left eight civilians dead.

The video of the incident went viral within hours and sparked overwhelming protests and violence across the India-held Kashmir.

The decision of an officer of the Army’s Rashtriya Rifles branch to use Dar as a human shield won widespread approval in some quarters.

Major Nitin Gogoi, who had tied the 26-year-old Kashmiri man to the jeep was praised by the military and awarded a commendation card, according to Indian media reports.