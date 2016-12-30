‘IHK admin using cheap tactics to suppress Kashmiris’

Islamabad

Member of the so-called Kashmir Assembly, Engineer Abdur Rasheed has said that the puppet administration is using unethical tactics to subject people to atrocities and mental torture.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Engineer in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the Indian forces had created havoc on Srinagar-Jammu Highway and the passenger and private vehicles were being forced to follow the Army convoys.

He warned the authorities of dire consequences and said that the measures spoke of New Delhi’s insecurity and it had forced the regime to even stop basic amenities to the masses, despite the fact that people paid charges against these immunities.—APP