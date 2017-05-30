IHC to start trial of judge after inquiry committee finds him guilty

Minor Tayyaba torture case

Zubair Qureshi

Islamabad

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) is set to conduct trial proceedings against the judge of a lower court upon findings of the inquiry committee that found the judge mistreating and torturing a child servant Tayyaba. The committee has also recommended departmental action against him. The IHC judge Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani who was heading inquiry committee, recused himself from the “ case saying since he had headed the inquiry proceedings against the judge finding him guilty he stepped aside from trial.

OSD Additional District and Sessions Judge Raja Khurram Ali Khan and his wife, Maheen Zafar, were booked after the minor housemaid accused them of keeping her in wrongful confinement, burning her hand over minor things, beating her with a ladle, detaining her in storeroom, and threatening her of dire consequences.

During the hearing, the counsel for suspects Raja Muhammad Farooq, Raja Rizwan Abbasi and Sohail Akhtar said that they did not have any objection to the judge but since the same judge had concluded the inquiry, he should not conduct trial anymore.

To this, Advocate General Mian Abdul Rauf said that the court was empowered to simultaneously conduct criminal and civil proceedings. Justice Kayani, however, recused himself from the case and sent the case to the Chief Justice IHC requesting him to place the matter before any other bench.

Earlier, Justice Kayani while ruling that the application for compounding the offence with the parents of the minor was not maintainable had indicted the suspects and directed the prosecution to produce witnesses and evidence. In her statement recorded before Justice Kayani on May 23, the 10-year-old victim had said that it is Maheen who allegedly burned her hand, her back and hit her with a ladle resulting in injuries on her hand, eye and back. All this happened, she said, while she was working in Maheen Baji’s house a few months ago.

On May 24, she was cross-examined and could not answer several questions. During the cross-examination, the suspects’ counsel posed several questions to the minor and three other witnesses in an attempt to prove the innocence of their clients. The child was also confronted with a video statement of her recorded by the police soon after she was recovered from the judge’s house.

In the video statement, the child was heard saying that she was injured after falling from stairs while running.

She had told the video maker that she was not beaten and tied, adding medical treatment was provided and the family kept her as if the parents keep their children. She confirmed to the defense counsel that she was the one in the video and she “doesn’t tell a lie”.