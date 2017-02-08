IHC seeks reply from Interior Ministry, IGP on sele of narcotics

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday sought reply from the respondents within ten days regarding the alleged sell of narcotics in public and private educational institutions of federal capital.

Justice Aamir Farooq of IHC heard the case filed by a citizen Samiul Haq Satti Advocate challenging the sell of different kind of narcotics in government and private schools.

During proceeding Standing Counsel Abdul Khaliq appeared before the court on behalf of federal government.

The bench expressed displeasure over not submission of reply by the respondents in the case and asked why the parties couldn’t submit their reply so far?

The court again sought reply from Ministry of Interior and Narcotics Control, Ministry of Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad and adjourned the case hearing for ten days.—APP

Related