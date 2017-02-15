IHC seeks record from FIA in Hajj corruption case

Staff Reporter

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) sought complete relevant record from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in an appeal moved by Hamid Saeed Kazmi challenging sentence awarded to him in Hajj corruption case.

A single judge bench of Justice Mohsan Akhtar Kyani issued directions while hearing an appeal moved by the former federal minister for religious affairs, Hamid Saeed Kazmi through Senior Advocate, Latif Khosa.

Latif Khosa pleaded the case before the bench stating that all allegations levelled against Kazmi was baseless as his client was innocent.

Meanwhile, representative of the FIA sought time from the bench for filing reply which was granted by the court.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Special Court Judge Malik Nazir Ahmad had awarded six years imprisonment each on two counts to the former federal minister for religious affairs, Hamid Saeed Kazmi. The court had also imposed a fine of approximately Rs147. 4 million each while declaring it the worst example of corruption.