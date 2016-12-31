IHC seeks govt reply in taking over 5 regulatory bodies

Zubair Qureshi

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday issued notices to the office of Attorney General of Pakistan and other respondents in a petition filed against the federal government notification under which administrative control of five regulatory bodies has been transferred to the ministries.

A member of Pakistan Justice & Democratic Party (PJDP) led by the former Chief Justice of Pakistan, Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry, has filed the petition.

The petitioner Muhammad Nawaz, a resident of Golra has contended that the said act of federal government is violation of articles 153 & 154 under which council of common interests (CCI) supervise the matters related to Gas, electricity and petroleum.

The petitioner has cited Principal secretary to the prime minister, federal government through secretary cabinet division, secretaries ministry of petroleum and natural resources, ministry of water and power division, ministry of information technology, finance division, oil & gas regulatory authority (OGRA), national electric power regulatory authority (NEPRA) through its chairman, Pakistan telecommunication authority (PTA) through its chairman, Chairman frequency allocation board, public procurement regulatory authority (PPRA) and all Pakistan CNG association as respondents.

The IHC bench comprising Justice Athar Minallah while issuing notices to the respondents has directed them to submit reply and asked attorney general office to assist the court in this matter. The petitioner has assailed the December 19, 2016 Cabinet Division notification whereby administrative control of the 5 regulatory bodies was purportedly transferred to the ministries whose activities and functions they were supposed to watch, monitor and regulate under the law.

Legal counsel for the petitioner, Sheikh Ahasanuddin advocate who is also spokesperson for of Justice & Democratic Party argued before the court that the independent status of regulatory bodies could not be diminished with a single notification of Prime Minister.

As per Article 153 & 154 CCI controls and supervise the regulatory bodies. Transferring administrative control of the regulatory bodies is clear violation of the constitution and law advocate Sheikh also said. This notification has given powers to the cartels that increased prices of the CNG as per their wishes. This impugned notification is also an intervention into the rights of federating units, advocate Sheikh said. Five regulatory bodies whose administrative control was given to the ministries included NEPRA, OGRA, PTA, Frequency Allocation Board and PPRA. The petitioner said that the statutory regulatory bodies were established to promote fair competition and investment in their respective fields and to protect public interest as these were autonomous bodies free from political influences.

He further said that article 153 and 154 in the Constitution of Pakistan establishes a council of common interest (CCI) and under Part II of the federal legislative list it is clearly mentioned that matters related to Gas, Petroleum and electricity to be controlled by CCI that will play a supervisory role of the regulatory bodies. Giving control of the regulatory bodies to the ministries is a violation of the constitutional mandate and therefore without any lawful authority and legal effect.