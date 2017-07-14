IHC restores Shaukat as MPA

Islamabad

The Islamabad High Court restored Shaukat Aziz Bhatti, a leader of PML-N, as Member of Punjab Assembly (MPA) from the constituency of PP-4 Gujjar Khan, till further order. A single judge bench of Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb suspended Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) verdict, which earlier disqualified Raja Shaukat Aziz Bhatti, after going through the arguments placed by the Malik Waheed Anjum counsel for the petitioner. Malik Waheed argued that ECP de-notified his client on fabricated grounds moreover the complaint moved by the Major (R) Iftikhar Kiani, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate.—APP