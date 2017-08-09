IHC reserves verdict against Nawaz’s GT Road rally

Islamabad

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Aamer Farooq reserved his decision on the maintainability of a petition challenging Nawaz Sharif’s plan to go to Lahore via the GT Road tomorrow.

Hearing the petitioner, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawyer Usman Saeed Basra, Justice Farooq asked under what law can the high court ban the rally. The judge also observed that a major part of the rally will take place in Punjab, which is outside the court’s jurisdiction.

According to the petitioner, the rally is an effort to undermine the authority of the Supreme Court and pressurise the accountability court set to hear the National Accountability Bureau’s references against the Sharif family.

The petitioner pleaded that the Supreme Court, through its July 28 judgment, disqualified Nawaz as MNA. He and members of his party are maligning the apex court by terming the ouster a ‘conspiracy’.

To incite public anger, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Nawaz have decided to lead a public rally from Islamabad to Lahore on August 9, states the petition.—INP