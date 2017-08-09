IHC rejects petition demanding ban on Nawaz Sharif’s Rally

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday dismissed two petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT), seeking ban on former Prime Minister, Mohammad Nawaz Sharif’s rally and canceling registration of Pakistan Muslim League (N) from Election Commission of Pakistan.

The court had reserved decision on maintainability and Islamabad High Court judge Justice Amir Farooq announced Wednesday that these petitions were not maintainable.

Pronouncing the verdict, IHC Judge rejected the petition filed by PTI lawyer Usman Basra demanding ban on the rally of former Prime Minister, observing that the petition was not maintainable.

Justice Amir Farooq also heard petition filed by PAT, pleading for putting ban on Pakistan Muslim League (N) and cancellation of its registration. The PAT lawyer had pleaded that since the Supreme Court of Pakistan had disqualified Nawaz Sharif so he could not run affairs of the party.

The lawyer had also argued that it had also been revealed in print media that Election Commission of Pakistan directed PML to choose new head of the party as a disqualified person could not lead a party.

He argued that the court should cancel registration of PML in the ECP as it was in the name of disqualified Nawaz Sharif.

However, the judge dismissed the petition asking the petitioner that he should approach the proper forum for this case.

