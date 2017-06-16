IHC maintains stay order against deseating of Mayor Rawalpindi

Staff Reporter

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday maintained it stay order against the decision of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for deseating Mayor Rawalpindi Sardar Naseem. Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC heard the case filed by Mayor Rawalpindi challenging ECP decision against him. During the course of proceeding, the respondents in the case appeared before the bench and requested to grant time to submit their reply. No respondent except the ECP had submitted their reply with the court in this case. Sardar Naseem in his plea had adopted the stance that he had not influenced the local body election results. He said the ECP was not authorized to order re-elections by disqualifying him. The court adjourned the case for indefinite time. It may be mentioned here that ECP had disqualified Sardar Naseem and issued directives for re-polling on the complaint of two women candidates. The Mayor Rawalpindi had challenged the ECP verdict in IHC and the court issued stay order against his deseating.