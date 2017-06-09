IHC judge visits his alma mater, recalls fond memories of days spent at ICB

Zubair Qureshi

Justice Athar Minallah of the Islamabad High Court visited Islamabad College for Boys (ICB) and spent time with teachers, staff and students there. He was on a visit to pay homage to his alma mater. Upon arrival, he was received by Principal of the ICB Prof Dr Rafiq Sandeelvi, Vice Principal Prof Iftikhar Shahbaz, faculty members and staff of the admin department. Justice Minallah recalled fond memories of the days when he was a student of ICB in late 1970s. He particularly recalled names of those teachers who had been his source of inspiration and taught him with deep devotion and kindness. Justice Minallah expressed the desire to meet his teachers soon. He also shared memories of the days when he along with other boys participated in games and extracurricular activities. That was a period of unending fun and learning he said while sharing the memories with the teachers of his former college. Justice Minallah also lauded the efforts of the ICB administration in bringing back the lost glory of the college. ICB is one of the oldest and highest seats of learning for boy students. At a time when Islamabad came into being in early 1960s, ICB was the only college set up to offer college-level studies to the children of the government officials who had shifted to the federal capital. The glory that belongs to ICB is quite unique and awe-inspiring.

Principal ICB Dr Rafiq Sandeeliv while welcoming the honourable judge thanked him for his kind visit and presented him books on ICB written by Mr. Subhanullah, and Mrs Shuja Qazi (late) along with copies of the latest College newsletters.